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Russell Henley's Birthday Bid at Augusta: A Historic Almost

Russell Henley nearly celebrated his 37th birthday with a Masters triumph. Leading briefly in Augusta, Henley finished tied for third, two shots behind Rory McIlroy. Despite missed putts in the final stretch, Henley left with confidence, proving he can compete at this high level, a historic near-win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 06:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 06:38 IST
Russell Henley's Birthday Bid at Augusta: A Historic Almost

Russell Henley came tantalizingly close to making history with a Masters win on his 37th birthday, ultimately sharing third place at Augusta National.

A sparkling four-under-par 68 in the final round placed him momentarily atop the leaderboard, only to finish two strokes behind as Rory McIlroy claimed victory.

Though victory eluded him, Henley departed with renewed assurance in his abilities, stating he handled the pressure and conditions well. It marked his best-ever performance at a major tournament, bolstering his competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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