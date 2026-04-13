Russell Henley's Birthday Bid at Augusta: A Historic Almost

Russell Henley came tantalizingly close to making history with a Masters win on his 37th birthday, ultimately sharing third place at Augusta National.

A sparkling four-under-par 68 in the final round placed him momentarily atop the leaderboard, only to finish two strokes behind as Rory McIlroy claimed victory.

Though victory eluded him, Henley departed with renewed assurance in his abilities, stating he handled the pressure and conditions well. It marked his best-ever performance at a major tournament, bolstering his competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)