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Rohit Sharma Joins the Elite 6000 Run Club in IPL Milestone

Mumbai Indians' star Rohit Sharma reached a landmark 6000 IPL runs during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Despite his achievement, MI lost the high-scoring game. Rohit suffered a hamstring issue, cutting short his innings. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli led RCB to victory, overcoming injury to score a crucial 50.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:02 IST
Rohit Sharma Joins the Elite 6000 Run Club in IPL Milestone
Rohit Sharma. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Mumbai Indians' (MI) icon Rohit Sharma achieved a remarkable career milestone by surpassing 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a face-off with the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on a significant Sunday in Mumbai.

Rohit now boasts a staggering 6013 runs over 231 matches, maintaining an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 132.82. Known as 'Hitman', he has recorded 40 half-centuries and two centuries for MI. In IPL history, Rohit is the second-highest scorer, with only Virat Kohli ahead of him with 8840 runs.

During the match, Rohit scored 19 off 13 balls before succumbing to a hamstring injury, which forced him to retire hurt, impacting MI's chase of a daunting 241 target. Despite Sharma's heroics, MI suffered a defeat by 18 runs, marking a continuation of their three-match losing streak.

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