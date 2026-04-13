Hockey Jharkhand Clinches Third Consecutive Sub Junior Women's National Title

Hockey Jharkhand celebrated triumph once again as they clinched their third consecutive title at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2026. A narrow 2-1 victory over Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the final secured their reign. Sandeepa Kumari left a significant mark as she emerged as the top scorer with five goals, showcasing her prowess throughout the championship.

Influenced by her sister, Sangita Kumari, an established Indian Women's Hockey Team forward, Sandeepa took to the sport in 2021. Recalling her sister's motivational words ahead of the final, she said, 'She encouraged me to play wholeheartedly, maintain focus, and trust my capabilities. Her guidance helped me stay confident and significant on the field.'

The championship, backed by the Anandana Foundation, Coca-Cola India, serves as a crucial platform for budding players. Sandeepa expressed gratitude to the foundation, 'This competition allows players like us to exhibit our talents and aspire for greater heights. The continuous support motivates us to perform better.' Reflecting on the team's preparation, she stated, 'Our 15-day intensive training before the tournament was driven by a clear goal - to retain our championship title.'