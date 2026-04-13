Left Menu

Hockey Jharkhand Clinches Third Consecutive Sub Junior Women's National Title

Hockey Jharkhand secured a third straight victory at the 2026 Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in the final. Star player Sandeepa Kumari, inspired by her sister Sangita Kumari, praised the support of Anandana Foundation for helping young talents excel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:02 IST
Hockey Jharkhand Clinches Third Consecutive Sub Junior Women's National Title
Sandeepa Kumari reflects on Jharkhand's title-win. (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey Jharkhand celebrated triumph once again as they clinched their third consecutive title at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2026. A narrow 2-1 victory over Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the final secured their reign. Sandeepa Kumari left a significant mark as she emerged as the top scorer with five goals, showcasing her prowess throughout the championship.

Influenced by her sister, Sangita Kumari, an established Indian Women's Hockey Team forward, Sandeepa took to the sport in 2021. Recalling her sister's motivational words ahead of the final, she said, 'She encouraged me to play wholeheartedly, maintain focus, and trust my capabilities. Her guidance helped me stay confident and significant on the field.'

The championship, backed by the Anandana Foundation, Coca-Cola India, serves as a crucial platform for budding players. Sandeepa expressed gratitude to the foundation, 'This competition allows players like us to exhibit our talents and aspire for greater heights. The continuous support motivates us to perform better.' Reflecting on the team's preparation, she stated, 'Our 15-day intensive training before the tournament was driven by a clear goal - to retain our championship title.'

TRENDING

1
Social Media Allegations Stir Factory Worker Protests in Noida

Social Media Allegations Stir Factory Worker Protests in Noida

 India
2
Carney's Path to a Parliamentary Majority

Carney's Path to a Parliamentary Majority

 Global
3
Kremlin Eyes Future with Hungary's New Leadership

Kremlin Eyes Future with Hungary's New Leadership

 Russia
4
Dark Veins of Gold: Venezuela's Mining Dilemma

Dark Veins of Gold: Venezuela's Mining Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026