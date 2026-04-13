IPL 2026 Schedule Revamp Amidst Gujarat Elections

In response to the municipal elections scheduled in Ahmedabad, the BCCI has announced a significant adjustment to the Indian Premier League 2026 calendar. Initially set for April 26, the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match will now be played in Chennai instead of Ahmedabad.

Further changes include moving the return fixture, initially scheduled for May 21 in Chennai, to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The BCCI's schedule alteration aims to accommodate the elections without disrupting the tournament's flow.

By swapping the match venues, the BCCI ensures that Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings meet electoral obligations while maintaining cricket fans' fervor intact. With strategic planning, the IPL 2026 season continues to promise thrilling encounters for audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)