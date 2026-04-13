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Revamping the Target Olympic Podium Scheme: A New Era for Indian Athletics

The government is planning a major overhaul of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced plans to conduct quarterly athlete evaluations and focus on events like aquatics and cycling. The scheme aims to expand its pool from 399 to 3000 athletes by 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:08 IST
Revamping the Target Olympic Podium Scheme: A New Era for Indian Athletics
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The government's flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) is on the brink of a significant transformation. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has emphasized the need for quarterly evaluation of selected athletes while channeling more attention towards high medal-winning sports such as aquatics and cycling. Presently, athletes under the scheme are assessed twice a year. Additionally, the current lineup includes only one swimmer and no cyclists.

The minister highlighted the remarkable increase in the current strength of the TOPS, which has grown to 399 from last year's 245, with designated groups for core, para, development, target Asian Games, and hockey athletes. Mandaviya outlined an ambitious target to expand this pool to 3000 athletes by the year 2032, with an objective to further scale this up to 5000 by 2036.

An evolving criterion for athlete selection is under review, with future committee meetings likely to occur quarterly for enhanced scrutiny. Key sports poised to drive this expansion include aquatics, cycling, rowing, and gymnastics, signaling a robust strategy towards boosting India's performance in international sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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