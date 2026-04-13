World Cup Clash: Brazil and Morocco Headline Group C Excitement

In an exciting showdown, Group C of the World Cup will witness a thrilling clash featuring football giants Brazil and Morocco, along with the ambitious returns of Haiti and Scotland. All matches are set to take place across notable venues in the United States, igniting football fever nationwide.

Brazil, the most triumphant nation in World Cup history, hopes to break its recent quarterfinal curse. With celebrated talents like Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, the squad aims to reclaim past glories. Guided by coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil's journey includes challenging encounters against its formidable counterparts.

Morocco, fresh from a historic fourth-place at the last World Cup, stands as Africa's pride. Under the guidance of new coach Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco aspires to outdo its previous achievements. Meanwhile, Haiti and Scotland bring narratives of resilience and aspiration, enriching this group's competitive spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)