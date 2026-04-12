Tragedy at the Citadel: Deadly Stampede in Haiti's Historic Fortress

A tragic incident unfolded at Haiti's Laferriere Citadel on Saturday, where at least 30 people lost their lives in a stampede during a celebration event. The Citadel, hailed as an early-19th-century fortress and a UNESCO World Heritage site, was teeming with students and visitors when the disaster struck.

Jean Henri Petit, head of Civil Protection for Haiti's Nord Department, revealed that the stampede occurred at the entrance as attendees entered the site. Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé expressed his condolences to the families affected and extended solidarity during this period of mourning and tragedy.

This devastating stampede comes amid ongoing violence in Haiti, where gang activity and harsh security measures have exacerbated the country's turmoil. The nation has faced significant challenges, including major fuel tank explosions and a catastrophic earthquake, resulting in numerous casualties over recent years.