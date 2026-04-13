Atletico's Quest for Champions League Glory: A Decade of Aspirations

Atletico Madrid, striving for its first Champions League semifinal appearance in nearly ten years, is poised to face Barcelona with a two-goal advantage after winning 2-0 in their initial encounter.

In a potential twist, goalkeeper Jan Oblak may return from a muscle injury, adding strength to Atletico's defense. Having been absent since early March, Oblak's participation could be pivotal.

Facing a strong Barcelona, missing Raphinha due to injury, Atletico's home-field advantage might prove crucial. Tuesday's victor will meet either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon, following their decisive match in England on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)