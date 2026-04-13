Left Menu

Atletico's Quest for Champions League Glory: A Decade of Aspirations

Atletico Madrid aims to secure its first Champions League semifinal spot in nearly a decade. With a two-goal lead over Barcelona, anticipated changes include goalkeeper Jan Oblak's return from injury. Defending the home advantage, Atletico faces a formidable Barcelona side despite missing Raphinha. The winner advances to face Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:06 IST
Atletico's Quest for Champions League Glory: A Decade of Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid, striving for its first Champions League semifinal appearance in nearly ten years, is poised to face Barcelona with a two-goal advantage after winning 2-0 in their initial encounter.

In a potential twist, goalkeeper Jan Oblak may return from a muscle injury, adding strength to Atletico's defense. Having been absent since early March, Oblak's participation could be pivotal.

Facing a strong Barcelona, missing Raphinha due to injury, Atletico's home-field advantage might prove crucial. Tuesday's victor will meet either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon, following their decisive match in England on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pachpadra Set to Shine: PM Modi's Inauguration of India's First Petrochemical Complex

Pachpadra Set to Shine: PM Modi's Inauguration of India's First Petrochemica...

 India
2
Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation; amendment over women's quota, alleges conspiracy.

Stalin accuses BJP-led Centre of 'secretively' working towards delimitation;...

 India
3
Goldman Sachs Defies Profit Expectations Amid Global Volatility

Goldman Sachs Defies Profit Expectations Amid Global Volatility

 Global
4
Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo

Meloni Condemns Trump's Remarks on Pope Leo

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026