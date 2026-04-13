Atletico's Quest for Champions League Glory: A Decade of Aspirations
Atletico Madrid aims to secure its first Champions League semifinal spot in nearly a decade. With a two-goal lead over Barcelona, anticipated changes include goalkeeper Jan Oblak's return from injury. Defending the home advantage, Atletico faces a formidable Barcelona side despite missing Raphinha. The winner advances to face Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:06 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Atletico Madrid, striving for its first Champions League semifinal appearance in nearly ten years, is poised to face Barcelona with a two-goal advantage after winning 2-0 in their initial encounter.
In a potential twist, goalkeeper Jan Oblak may return from a muscle injury, adding strength to Atletico's defense. Having been absent since early March, Oblak's participation could be pivotal.
Facing a strong Barcelona, missing Raphinha due to injury, Atletico's home-field advantage might prove crucial. Tuesday's victor will meet either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon, following their decisive match in England on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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