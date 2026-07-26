Marvel's Cinematic Universe Expansion: New Heroes and Villains Unveiled at Comic-Con
Marvel Studios' return to San Diego Comic-Con spotlighted new projects, notably 'Ghost Rider,' featuring Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy, and 'Black Panther 3' with David Jonsson as T'Challa. Highlights included 'Avengers: Doomsday' footage and future release announcements. Kevin Feige led an eventful evening filled with surprises and star appearances.
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Marvel Studios made a high-impact comeback at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, announcing a plethora of future projects including 'Ghost Rider,' with Ryan Gosling in the lead role and Shawn Levy directing, alongside 'Black Panther 3.'
'Black Panther 3,' set to debut on December 15, 2028, will introduce David Jonsson stepping into the role of T'Challa, formerly played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Meanwhile, the 'Ghost Rider' release is also slated for 2028, with the specific date still under wraps.
This panel presentation showcased 'Avengers: Doomsday' footage, which follows the next big project after 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' due in theaters this Friday. Marvel president Kevin Feige welcomed the 'Avengers: Doomsday' cast, including stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Letitia Wright, furnishing attendees with Doctor Doom masks in anticipation of the film's new antagonist.
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