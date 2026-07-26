Future of Newcastle Star Bruno Guimaraes in Doubt Amid Arsenal Interest

Newcastle United's manager, Eddie Howe, expressed uncertainty over midfielder Bruno Guimaraes' future as Arsenal shows interest. Despite losing key players, Howe emphasized Bruno's importance to the club. Both the player and his potential move were subjects of private discussions amid Arsenal's rumored bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 10:04 IST
Future of Newcastle Star Bruno Guimaraes in Doubt Amid Arsenal Interest
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  • United Kingdom

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is uncertain about the future of star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, following interest from Arsenal. Howe acknowledged he has had 'good conversations' with the Brazilian international but emphasized that any decision regarding Bruno's future would involve other parties.

Despite recent losses of key players, Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, Howe reiterated the club's strong desire to retain Guimaraes. The manager praised the midfielder's contributions both on and off the field, labeling him as essential to Newcastle.

The speculation comes as Newcastle prepares for their Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 23. The club finished 12th last season and hopes to advance further with Guimaraes, who Howe describes as an 'unbelievable player and person.'

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