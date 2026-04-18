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Matheesha Pathirana's Return: KKR's Ace in the Sleeve?

Matheesha Pathirana's return to Kolkata Knight Riders comes at a crucial time as the team struggles at the bottom of the IPL table. After overcoming a calf strain, he has passed the fitness test and joins the team, though he's not immediately expected to play, awaiting further fitness assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:02 IST
Matheesha Pathirana's Return: KKR's Ace in the Sleeve?
Matheesha Pathirana
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is poised to bolster the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders, who are languishing at the IPL table's bottom. The bowler, recovering from a calf strain incurred during the T20 World Cup, has cleared all fitness hurdles and is set to join his teammates ahead of their crucial match against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite his inclusion, Pathirana's immediate participation in the playing XI appears unlikely as the medical team prepares to assess his match readiness over upcoming training sessions. His return marks a significant morale boost for KKR, who have yet to secure a victorious match after six attempts, currently holding a solitary point attributed to a rain-affected match against Punjab Kings.

KKR's challenges on the bowling front have been compounded by Mustafizur Rahman's absence and the injuries of key pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep. With limited options, the team relies heavily on Sunil Narine and Anukul Roy. Pathirana's integration could provide much-needed relief to KKR's pressurized bowling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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