In a thrilling Merseyside derby, Virgil van Dijk's dramatic stoppage-time header clinched a 2-1 victory for Liverpool over Everton. The match featured a record-equalling goal from Mohamed Salah, who celebrated his final derby appearance by matching Steven Gerrard's club record in Premier League derbies.

Salah opened scoring in the 29th minute with a low finish, drawing Liverpool level in a rivalry that transcends mere football. The tie seemed destined to end in a stalemate until Van Dijk converted a corner from Dominik Szoboszlai, sealing Liverpool's win in an eventful stoppage time caused by an injury to their goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

This win allows Liverpool to gain a seven-point cushion over Chelsea in the race for Champions League slots. Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest had significant wins in their respective matches, boosting their standings and survival hopes in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)