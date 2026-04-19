Left Menu

Thrilling Derby Drama: Van Dijk's Header Seals Liverpool Victory

Virgil van Dijk scored a dramatic stoppage-time header to secure Liverpool's 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby. Mohamed Salah, marking his final Liverpool derby, scored a record-tying goal. Liverpool, pushing for Champions League qualification, triumphed despite Everton’s efforts to level the game. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest also secured important victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:31 IST
Thrilling Derby Drama: Van Dijk's Header Seals Liverpool Victory
Virgil van Dijk
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling Merseyside derby, Virgil van Dijk's dramatic stoppage-time header clinched a 2-1 victory for Liverpool over Everton. The match featured a record-equalling goal from Mohamed Salah, who celebrated his final derby appearance by matching Steven Gerrard's club record in Premier League derbies.

Salah opened scoring in the 29th minute with a low finish, drawing Liverpool level in a rivalry that transcends mere football. The tie seemed destined to end in a stalemate until Van Dijk converted a corner from Dominik Szoboszlai, sealing Liverpool's win in an eventful stoppage time caused by an injury to their goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

This win allows Liverpool to gain a seven-point cushion over Chelsea in the race for Champions League slots. Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest had significant wins in their respective matches, boosting their standings and survival hopes in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

Tribal woman held for killing relative in Palakkad

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

UPDATE 1-Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

 Global
3
ED seeks time to file reply on Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to turn approver in money laundering case

ED seeks time to file reply on Jacqueline Fernandez's plea to turn approver ...

 India
4
Jindal Stainless enters retail segment, expands into construction value chain

Jindal Stainless enters retail segment, expands into construction value chai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026