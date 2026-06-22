Tennis-Vondrousova given four-year ban for refusing anti-doping test

Former Wimbledon Womens Champion Marketa Vondrousova Has Been Handed A Fouryear Suspension For Refusing An Antidoping Test In December

Former ​Wimbledon women's champion Marketa ‌Vondrousova has ​been handed a four-year suspension for refusing an anti-doping test in December, the International ‌Tennis Integrity Agency said on Monday. Her suspension will end on June 21, 2030, when the two-time Grand Slam finalist from the Czech Republic will ‌be 30 years old.

ITIA said in a statement Vondrousova did ‌not submit a sample when notified by a doping control officer during an out-of-competition test attempt at her home at around 8 p.m. on December 3. Vondrousova said ⁠during ​a hearing that ⁠stress, poor mental health and concerns for her safety had affected her decision ⁠making when she refused to submit a sample.

However, the tribunal concluded that ​the evidence offered "no compelling justification" for the test refusal, the ITIA ⁠added. Vondrousova's lawyer Jan Exner told Reuters by email that they would review the ⁠written ​reasons for Vondrousova's suspension before deciding their next course of action.

"First, we must consult with Marketa; I do not want to ⁠speculate on further steps at this moment," he added. Former world number six ⁠Vondrousova has ⁠not competed since pulling out of the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury.