Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Blackhawks trade 4th overall pick to Sabres for D Bowen Byram

The Chicago Blackhawks made a major move for their blue ​line on Tuesday, acquiring defenseman Bowen Byram and forward Jordan Greenway from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Louis ​Crevier and two high picks in this week's NHL draft. Buffalo received the ‌No. ​4 overall pick and the No. 45 selection, giving the Sabres another premium asset heading into a draft they are hosting. The Sabres now own two first-rounders, as they already had the No. 20 selection.

AJ to DC: Wizards pick BYU's Dybantsa No. 1 overall in NBA draft

The Washington Wizards opened the NBA draft on Tuesday night by selecting BYU forward AJ Dybantsa with the ‌No. 1 overall pick. The Wizards tabbed Dybantsa over Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, who had a checkered college season at Kansas. The Utah Jazz then selected Peterson second overall.

Cubs RHP Edward Cabrera carted off with hamstring/adductor injury

Cubs starting pitcher Edward Cabrera was carted off the field after the fifth inning due to an injury in Chicago's Tuesday road game against the New York Mets. The Cubs later announced that Cabrera sustained a left hamstring/adductor strain.

Capitals deal Connor McMichael, 16th pick to Blues for Jordan Kyrou

The Washington Capitals acquired proven goal-scorer Jordan Kyrou ‌from the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday for center Connor McMichael, 2025 draft pick Milton Gastrin and a first-round selection in the NHL draft that begins Friday. Kyrou, 28, rolled up 168 goals in eight years for the Blues -- including three straight ‌30-plus-goal seasons from 2022-23 through 2024-25. The Toronto native posted just 18 goals in 72 games during the 2025-26 season.

Soccer-'I'm back': Record-breaker Ronaldo fires Portugal to 5-0 win over Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics in spectacular fashion, becoming the first player to score in six World Cups while netting twice in Portugal’s emphatic 5-0 Group K rout of Uzbekistan in Houston on Tuesday. After the match the 41-year-old shouted "I'm back, I'm back" into the television cameras -- an outpouring after critics had questioned his place in the team following a goal-scoring drought that had extended to 10 matches in major finals.

Hoffmann family's Penguins purchase unanimously approved by NHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins ⁠are set to ​begin a new ownership chapter after the NHL Board of Governors unanimously ⁠approved the franchise's sale to the Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday. The transaction is expected to close imminently, ending Fenway Sports Group's run as controlling owner and giving the Hoffmann family one of the NHL's most recognizable franchises. Financial terms were not disclosed, though previous reports placed the deal in the $1.7 billion range.

Mavericks ⁠announce hire of Dusty May as next head coach

The Dallas Mavericks officially announced the hire of Dusty May as their next head coach on Tuesday, a day after it was first reported that the Michigan coach was taking the job. May, 49, guided the Wolverines to a ​37-3 record and an NCAA Tournament title in his second season in Ann Arbor in 2025-26.

Soccer-Qatar's sports minister, Madibo visit Canada's injured Kone

Qatar's sports minister and national team player Assim Madibo visited Canada midfielder Ismael Kone to check on ⁠his health after he was injured during their World Cup game, the Qatar Football Association said on Wednesday. Qatar suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat by Canada in their Group B clash, during which Kone sustained a broken leg following a clumsy second-half tackle from Madibo. Kone has since undergone surgery.

Mets OF Juan Soto exits vs. Cubs ⁠with ​back tightness

New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto exited Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Cubs after the fourth inning due to left side back tightness. Earlier in the game, Soto was seen in the dugout wearing what appeared to be a heating pad in the dugout and went 0-for-2 before departing. After he left, Jared Young moved from first base to left field and Mark Vientos entered at first base.

Soccer-Trump to present trophy at World Cup final, says Infantino

U.S. President Donald Trump will be ⁠on hand to present the World Cup final trophy on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday. The global soccer boss has fostered an increasingly chummy relationship with the U.S. president and in December ⁠awarded him the inaugural edition of his invented FIFA Peace Prize, as ⁠Trump sought out sport's mega-watt spotlight.

Soccer-England fail to break down stubborn Ghana in 0-0 draw

England failed to find a way through a resolute Ghana side and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group L match on Tuesday, a result which left both sides well placed to move into the next phase but was a disappointment for ‌Thomas Tuchel’s side after their opening 4-2 win ‌over Croatia. Ghana, who pulled off a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match, made their intentions clear right from ​the kickoff as they lined up to blunt England’s attacking style.