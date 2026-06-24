FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo "statue fan" Michel Nkuka spotted at Colombia clash

DR Congo fan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, popularly known as the team's 'statue fan', was spotted during his side's 1-0 defeat to Colombia in their Group K clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico on Tuesday (local time). According to ESPN FC'S X handle, his stance is inspired by the memorial statue of DR Congo's first Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba in the capital Kinshasa, a gesture that has made him a recognisable figure among the national team's travelling supporters.

Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, who rose to prominence during the Africa Cup of Nations for imitating a statue of DR Congo's leader Patrice Lumumba throughout matches. He previously became a viral sensation at the Africa Cup, where he stood motionless on a pedestal in the pose of Lumumba, with his right hand raised, maintaining the still statue-like stance for the entire duration of matches, attracting widespread attention on social media.

Coming to the clash, Colombia secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after a hard-fought victory over the DR Congo on Tuesday (local time). Congo DR had an early look at a goal when Edo Kayembe attempted a long-range effort, but it went wide as Colombia gradually took control of a lively first half.

During the clash, James Rodriguez is the first player from Colombia to create five goal-scoring opportunities in a World Cup match since Carlos Valderrama against England in 1998 (5), according to OptaJose's X handle. Lionel Mpasi stood firm in goal for Congo DR, first denying Jhon Arias, while Daniel Munoz sent the rebound into the side netting. Munoz later came close again with a header that was saved, and although he eventually found the net on the follow-up, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Colombia continued to pile on pressure, with Mpasi making saves to keep out efforts from James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and Gustavo Puerta. Congo DR nearly struck late in the half, but Arthur Masuaku's dangerous cross narrowly missed Yoane Wissa, who was close to scoring again after his goal against Portugal. After the break, Mpasi remained in inspired form, producing another strong save to deny Diaz from close range before Arias fired the rebound wide through a crowded defence.

Colombia's breakthrough finally arrived when Munoz scored via a deflected effort after excellent build-up play from substitute Jhon Cordoba. Although Diaz later had two goals ruled out for offside, Colombia held on under late pressure from Congo DR to confirm a top-two finish in Group K ahead of their final match against Portugal.

Congo DR remain in contention for qualification, but must beat Uzbekistan and depend on other results going their way. (ANI)