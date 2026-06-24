Lionel Messi turns 39: A look at Argentine legend's glittering career

Argentine legend Lionel Messi, arguably one of the greatest ever to play the beautiful game, turned 39th on Wednesday. The modern-day footballing legend, nicknamed 'La Pulga' (the Flea in Spanish) and 'Messiah', was born in a humble household in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina.

Messi showed early promise at Newell's Old Boys before joining Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, where his rapid rise quickly established him as a generational talent. He made his senior Barcelona debut in 2004 and went on to spend nearly two decades at the club, becoming its all-time leading scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances across all competitions.

During his Barcelona career, Messi won 10 La Liga titles and 4 UEFA Champions League trophies, along with 7 Copa del Rey titles, 3 FIFA Club World Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups, and 8 Spanish Super Cups. He also played a central role in two historic treble-winning seasons in 2008-09 and 2014-15 under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, respectively. After leaving Barcelona in 2021, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored 32 goals in 75 appearances and won two Ligue 1 titles and the 2022 Trophee des Champions.

On the international stage, Messi made his senior debut for Argentina in 2005 and has since become the nation's all-time top scorer with over 100 international goals in more than 175 appearances. He led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022, scoring seven goals in the tournament and winning the Golden Ball as the best player. He also guided Argentina to the Copa America triumph in 2021 and the Finalissima in 2022. Individually, Messi has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards and multiple European Golden Shoes, underlining his sustained dominance at the highest level of the game. He also won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball in both 2014 and 2022.

In 2023, Messi joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, continuing to draw global attention while extending his influence on the sport even in the later stages of his career. Messi officially signed with Inter Miami on July 15, 2023, following his departure from PSG. He made his debut on July 21 and subsequently led the team to their first-ever major title, the Leagues Cup, that same year.

Since then, Messi has recorded over 85 goal contributions in around 88 appearances for Inter Miami, while leading the club to three major trophies: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 the Supporters' Shield and the MLS Cup in 2025. Messi has set a series of unmatched FIFA World Cup records, establishing himself as one of the tournament's greatest-ever players.

The Argentine forward has scored 18 goals in World Cup history, making him the all-time leading scorer in the competition. He has also made 26 appearances across six editions of the tournament (2006 to 2026), the most by any player in men's World Cup history. Messi is among a select group of players, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, to feature in six different World Cup editions, highlighting his extraordinary longevity at the highest level.

Over the course of his career, he has scored across multiple stages of the tournament, from group matches to knockout rounds, underlining his consistency across eras. His crowning achievement came in 2022 when he led Argentina to World Cup glory, winning the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, further cementing his legacy as one of football's defining figures. (ANI)