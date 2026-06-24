Landmark CAS Ruling Upholds Maternity Rights in Women's Football

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled that Italian club Lazio Women unlawfully terminated the employment of Swedish defender Maja Gothberg due to her pregnancy. The decision sets a precedent for confidentiality and protection of pregnancy-related information, reinforcing FIFA's strengthened maternity regulations for women footballers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Recent Court Of Arbitration For Sport Cas Ruling In Favour Of Swedish Defender Maja Gothberg Has Been Hailed By Player Advocates And Legal Experts As A Landmark Decision For Womens Football And Pregnancyrelated Contract Termination Cas Ruled Earlier This Month That Italian Club Lazio Women Had Unlawfully Ended Gothbergs Employment After Learning She Was Pregnant And Ordered The Club To Pay Compensation | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:31 IST
Landmark CAS Ruling Upholds Maternity Rights in Women's Football

A groundbreaking decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reinforced maternity rights within women's football, siding with Swedish player Maja Gothberg against Lazio Women. The court found that Lazio unlawfully terminated Gothberg's employment after learning about her pregnancy, awarding her compensation and underlining the importance of respecting pregnancy-related privacy.

The ruling emerged after Gothberg's pregnancy was disclosed without her consent, prompting legal action. Despite an absence of a formal contract, CAS determined that a valid employment relationship existed, thereby setting a critical precedent for handling pregnancy in sports-related contracts and protecting sensitive medical information.

This decision is a significant victory for women's football, establishing that clubs cannot terminate employment due to pregnancy. It also aligns with FIFA's updated 2024 maternity regulations, providing real protection for players. Gothberg, supported by the players' union, hailed the ruling as a triumph for fairness and respect in her career.

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