Zee 5 Elevates FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience with Sunil Chhetri on Expert Panel
Zee 5 enhances FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage for Indian fans by leveraging seamless streaming, exclusive analysis, and expert commentary. Sunil Chhetri joins as an expert, offering his deep insights and expertise on the games. The network aims to deliver vibrant and engaging football content, capturing the tournament's exhilarating moments.
As the world tunes into FIFA World Cup 2026, Zee 5 is amplifying the football fever across India with its robust coverage. The network promises comprehensive access to every match, key moments, and captivating storylines, offering fans an enriched viewing experience.
Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri joins Zee 5's expert panel for the tournament, bringing invaluable insights and years of experience to the table. As the nation's leading goalscorer, Chhetri's perspectives promise to deepen the viewers' understanding of the game, adding a unique local flavor to the international event.
Alongside Chhetri, an esteemed panel including Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Igor Stimac will ensure diverse insights and analyses. Fans can expect engaging pre-match, live, and post-match content, making Zee 5 a go-to destination for the World Cup's unfolding drama.