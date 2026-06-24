Ben Stokes' Return: Focus on Victory Amidst Controversies

Englands Returning Captain Ben Stokes Said His Focus Is Solely On Winning The Seriesdeciding Test Against New Zealand At Trent Bridge After A Tumultuous Fortnight In Which He Was Left Out After He And Bowler Gus Atkinson Broke A Team Curfew Stokes Was Cleared To Resume In His Role On Sunday Following Investigations By The England And Wales Cricket Board Ecb And The Cricket Regulator Into An Incident In A Nightclub On June After England Beat New Zealand At Lords To Go Ahead In His Absence England Suffered A Heavy Defeat At The Oval With Batsman And Former Skipper Joe Root As Standin Captain Addressing The Media Ahead Of The Third Test

Ben Stokes, England's returning captain, prioritizes a series-deciding victory against New Zealand at Trent Bridge after recent controversies. Stokes was sidelined following a team curfew violation involving himself and bowler Gus Atkinson but has since been reinstated by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Following a defeat at The Oval led by Joe Root, Stokes emphasized his commitment to the team's success despite distractions. Stokes also addressed speculations about his reputed cooling relationship with head coach Brendon McCullum, affirming its professional and amicable nature.

The spotlight on Stokes and McCullum's 'Bazball' style has grown amid England's inconsistent performances, but Stokes downplays any internal rift. He expresses support for Root, who faced critique after covering the skipper role during Stokes's absence. Stokes lauds Root's resilience despite facing public backlash.