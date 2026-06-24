Cricket-McCullum dismisses talk of rift with Stokes ahead of third New Zealand test

England coach Brendon McCullum has dismissed speculation of a rift ​with test captain Ben Stokes, saying he was ​amused by suggestions their relationship had ‌soured. Stokes ​is set to return for the third test against New Zealand, which begins on Thursday, alongside fast bowler Gus Atkinson following the conclusion of a disciplinary ‌hearing.

The pair were suspended from the second test after a curfew breach at a London nightclub and were reportedly present when a member of England's security staff was involved in an incident with a Saracens rugby player following ‌England's first-test win. In Stokes' absence, England suffered a 253-run defeat at The Oval on Sunday as New ‌Zealand levelled the series.

McCullum, who had also faced questions about his relationship with Stokes after a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia, said on Tuesday there was no substance to the reports. "I said, 'Do you know where this has come from, the conversations around our relationship ⁠over the ​last six months?' He ⁠said, 'No, I have no idea'. I said to him, 'As far as I'm concerned, I consider you a good friend'," McCullum told reporters.

"Obviously ⁠we've been through a lot together as a working pair in leadership positions here in English cricket. In the end, we ​both want what's right and what is the best for English cricket." McCullum has worked closely with ⁠Stokes since taking over the test side in 2022, forming a partnership that reshaped England's approach to red-ball cricket.

He added that recent setbacks ⁠would ​not derail the team's progress. "It's been a real privilege for me over the past four years to work in intimate detail and as a partnership alongside Ben," he said.

"I look back on that fondly about ⁠how tight we were as a group and how tight we were as a pair. Anything outside of ⁠that, it's not really up ⁠to us. Ben and I are tight." England will look to clinch the series in the third test at Trent Bridge, with their last test series victory coming ‌18 months ago ‌against New Zealand in 2024.