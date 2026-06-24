Thrilling Stats: The Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg is a highlight of the Formula One season due to its unique 4.326 km circuit, marked by 71 laps totaling 307.018 km. Known for its short lap times and aggressive kerbs, the Red Bull Ring offers thrilling races that demand both skill and precision from drivers.

Lando Norris captured the pole position and raced to victory in 2025, with Oscar Piastri setting a remarkable race lap record. McLaren holds pride as the most successful team here, with Max Verstappen boasting four Austrian wins, alongside wins by Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell.

In the current championship race, Kimi Antonelli leads, while Hamilton broke a series of wins with a triumph in Barcelona. The circuit's history dates back to 1964, evolving into an essential venue in the F1 calendar. Remarkably, Hamilton's recent victory marked the longest winning career in F1, stretching back to 2007.