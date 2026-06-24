Landmark CAS Ruling: Maja Gothberg's Triumph in Football Pregnancy Rights

A Court Of Arbitration For Sport Cas Ruling In Favour Of Swedish Defender Maja Gothberg Has Been Hailed By Player Advocates And Legal Experts As A Landmark Decision For Womens Football And Pregnancyrelated Contract Termination Cas Ruled This Month That Italian Club Lazio Women Had Unlawfully Ended Gothbergs Employment After Learning She Was Pregnant And Ordered The Club To Pay Compensation

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued a groundbreaking ruling in favor of Swedish defender Maja Gothberg, which is being celebrated by players' advocates and legal experts as a pivotal moment for women's football. The decision highlights the issue of pregnancy-related contract termination.

This month, CAS determined that Italian club Lazio Women unlawfully ended Gothberg's employment after learning of her pregnancy and has ordered them to pay compensation, according to the global players' union FIFPRO. This case sets a precedent for the confidentiality of pregnancy-related medical information.

Following the ruling, Lazio acknowledged "misunderstandings and differing interpretations" which contributed to the case. Although no formal contract was signed at the time, CAS found an agreement existed, which Lazio rescinded upon learning of Gothberg's pregnancy. This decision also tests FIFA's strengthened maternity regulations, serving as a crucial test case.