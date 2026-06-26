Catastrophe in Caracas: Earthquakes Devastate Venezuela

Two devastating earthquakes struck near Caracas, Venezuela, leaving thousands homeless and many trapped under rubble. The interim government grapples with the aftermath as international aid begins to mobilize. With infrastructure already weakened by ongoing economic struggles, rescue efforts face significant challenges as the danger of aftershocks looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hundreds Of People In Venezuela Were Trapped Under Rubble And Many More Still Unaccounted For On Thursday After Two Powerful Earthquakes Wreaked Havoc In And Around The Capital Caracas | Updated: 26-06-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 02:33 IST
Catastrophe in Caracas: Earthquakes Devastate Venezuela
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Two powerful earthquakes have struck near Caracas, Venezuela, causing widespread devastation and leaving the country reeling. The tremors, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, are the strongest the nation has faced in over a century. The disaster has left thousands homeless and hundreds confirmed dead, with many more injured or trapped in the wreckage.

Amidst an already fragile infrastructure due to economic turmoil, rescue operations are hindered as relief efforts scramble to reach those in need. The worst-affected area, La Guaira, has been dubbed a 'disaster zone,' as emergency workers, alongside volunteers, strive to save lives.

International support from countries including the U.S. and Russia is beginning to arrive, as Venezuela’s interim government navigates through its greatest challenge yet. The earthquakes have spurred unity across political lines both within Venezuela and from the international community, as efforts to aid the devastated region intensify.

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