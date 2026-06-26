Crown Estate Reports Profit Drop Amid Offshore Wind Revenue Fall

Britain's Crown Estate, the entity responsible for managing King Charles' public property assets, announced a net operating profit of £1.245 billion ($1.64 billion) for the year, marking a 13% decline primarily due to decreased revenues from offshore wind leases.

The Crown Estate, an independent commercial business managing substantial land and sea bed areas, allocates most profits to the UK Treasury. A parliament-devised formula, considering Crown Estate revenue, determines royal family allocations.

Profits stemmed mainly from 2021's offshore wind leasing Round 4 option fees, though future revenue expectations have been tempered due to market shifts and increased offshore wind sector costs.