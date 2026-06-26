Buckingham No More: King Charles Redefines Royal Residence Post-Refurbishment

King Charles will not reside at Buckingham Palace after its refurbishment in 2024, marking a shift in royal tradition. The palace remains the ceremonial hub, while Charles' tax contributions have placed him among Britain's top taxpayers. Increased public access to the palace is anticipated post-renovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | King Charles Will Not Live At Buckingham Palace After Its Year Refurbishment Finishes Next Year | Updated: 26-06-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 02:30 IST
Buckingham No More: King Charles Redefines Royal Residence Post-Refurbishment
King Charles

King Charles is making history as he chooses not to take up residence at Buckingham Palace following the completion of its 10-year refurbishment in 2024. Buckingham Palace will continue to serve as the ceremonial headquarters for British royalty, but Charles has opted to remain at Clarence House, his longstanding home in London.

This decision marks a significant departure from royal tradition, as Buckingham Palace has been the primary London residence for British monarchs since Queen Victoria's era. Despite the change, the palace will continue to host important official functions, and efforts to increase public access are underway.

In a move toward greater transparency, King Charles disclosed his substantial tax contributions for the first time, aligning with his commitment to financial openness. With over £30 million in taxes paid since becoming king, Charles joins the ranks of Britain's top 100 taxpayers. Meanwhile, discussions are in place to adjust the Sovereign Grant, reflecting his wishes to manage expenditures responsibly.

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