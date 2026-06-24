SK Hynix Eyes Record-Breaking $29.4 Billion U.S. IPO Amid AI Stock Surge

South Koreas Sk Hynix Said On Wednesday It Plans To Raise Up To Billion Through A Us Stock Market Listing In What Would Be Among The Biggest Listingsglobally

South Korea's SK Hynix has announced plans to raise up to $29.4 billion through a U.S. stock market listing, positioning itself among the largest global IPOs. This move aims to capitalize on the growing investor interest in AI-related equities.

The listing, if successful at the upper range, would be the second-largest share sale, only behind SpaceX's recent $85.7 billion IPO. It highlights the robust demand for AI technologies despite volatility in the tech and semiconductor markets.

Proceeds from the American Depositary Receipts listing on Nasdaq will be used for building chip factories in South Korea and acquiring advanced chipmaking equipment, as SK Hynix seeks to expand its capacity amid soaring valuations.