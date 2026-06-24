SK Hynix Eyes Record-Breaking $29.4 Billion U.S. IPO Amid AI Stock Surge

SK Hynix plans a $29.4 billion U.S. stock market listing, tapping into the strong investor appetite for AI stocks. The listing, potentially one of the largest globally, follows recent record equity issuances and highlights the booming demand for AI memory chips. Proceeds will aid chip factory expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Koreas Sk Hynix Said On Wednesday It Plans To Raise Up To Billion Through A Us Stock Market Listing In What Would Be Among The Biggest Listingsglobally | Updated: 24-06-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 17:05 IST
SK Hynix Eyes Record-Breaking $29.4 Billion U.S. IPO Amid AI Stock Surge
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South Korea's SK Hynix has announced plans to raise up to $29.4 billion through a U.S. stock market listing, positioning itself among the largest global IPOs. This move aims to capitalize on the growing investor interest in AI-related equities.

The listing, if successful at the upper range, would be the second-largest share sale, only behind SpaceX's recent $85.7 billion IPO. It highlights the robust demand for AI technologies despite volatility in the tech and semiconductor markets.

Proceeds from the American Depositary Receipts listing on Nasdaq will be used for building chip factories in South Korea and acquiring advanced chipmaking equipment, as SK Hynix seeks to expand its capacity amid soaring valuations.

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