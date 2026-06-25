BCCI Ombudsman Enforces Tenure Limits in Landmark Decision
In a landmark decision, the BCCI Ombudsman enforced tenure limits in cricket administration. Justice Arun Mishra allowed Dolphin Cricketers' complaint, leading to the disqualification of Santosh Menon as KSCA Secretary. This underscores a commitment to governance reforms, accountability, and adherence to constitutional norms in Indian cricket.
In a landmark decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ombudsman, Justice Arun Mishra (Retd.), has reinforced the principle of transparency and tenure limits in cricket administration.
Justice Mishra upheld a complaint by Dolphin Cricketers, a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), prompting significant governance reforms.
The intricate ruling, based on extensive reviews of the BCCI Constitution, KSCA Rules, the Lodha Committee's guidelines, and Supreme Court judgments, led to the disqualification of Santosh Menon, who exceeded his tenure limit. This decision affirms Indian cricket's dedication to sound governance and transparency.