VVS Laxman Stresses Coordination to Manage Cricket Injuries Amid Selection Pressures

Amid growing concerns over India's rising cricket injury list, VVS Laxman, the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence (CoE), on Sunday asserted the seamless coordination between the CoE, team management, sports science and medicine staff, and selection committees. Laxman detailed that the selectors consistently obtain players' fitness reports from the CoE, which are routinely updated to aid informed selection decisions.

With prominent players like Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar grappling with injuries, Laxman underscored the crucial coordination between various cricket management segments, emphasizing the importance of precise injury monitoring. 'Injuries are part and parcel of a cricketer's career, and our focus is on responsible management rather than fault-finding,' Laxman stated.

Addressing misconceptions about the CoE's role, Laxman noted, 'The CoE is not limited to rehabilitation; it has a significant role in enabling cricketers to excel.' On a separate note, he discussed challenges in appointing a Head of Sports Science and Medicine, acknowledging difficulties in sourcing a candidate with the right experience and comprehension of local player needs.