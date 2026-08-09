VVS Laxman Stresses Coordination to Manage Cricket Injuries Amid Selection Pressures
Amid increasing injuries among Indian cricketers, VVS Laxman highlights strong coordination between the CoE, team management, and selection committees. He emphasizes the importance of careful monitoring over scapegoating. The CoE is more than a rehabilitation center, playing a crucial role in player excellence.
Amid growing concerns over India's rising cricket injury list, VVS Laxman, the head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence (CoE), on Sunday asserted the seamless coordination between the CoE, team management, sports science and medicine staff, and selection committees. Laxman detailed that the selectors consistently obtain players' fitness reports from the CoE, which are routinely updated to aid informed selection decisions.
With prominent players like Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar grappling with injuries, Laxman underscored the crucial coordination between various cricket management segments, emphasizing the importance of precise injury monitoring. 'Injuries are part and parcel of a cricketer's career, and our focus is on responsible management rather than fault-finding,' Laxman stated.
Addressing misconceptions about the CoE's role, Laxman noted, 'The CoE is not limited to rehabilitation; it has a significant role in enabling cricketers to excel.' On a separate note, he discussed challenges in appointing a Head of Sports Science and Medicine, acknowledging difficulties in sourcing a candidate with the right experience and comprehension of local player needs.
ALSO READ
-
VVS Laxman: The Backbone Behind BCCI's New Centre of Excellence
-
BCCI Enhances Live Coverage Amid CoE Restrictions: Devajit Saikia
-
No Blame Game: BCCI Clarifies Player Squad Selections Amid Injuries
-
BCCI's Transparent Fitness Protocol Amid Rising Injuries
-
VVS Laxman Praises Virat Kohli, Defends BCCI Amid Injury Scrutiny