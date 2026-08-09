No Blame Game: BCCI Clarifies Player Squad Selections Amid Injuries

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified the exclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan from India's Test squad against Sri Lanka, stressing that their selection was solely contingent upon fitness clearance. The explanation came from VVS Laxman, head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence, during a press conference in Bengaluru.

Despite criticism, Laxman assured that there was no blame game involved, highlighting the 'seamless coordination' between the CoE, team management, and the selection committee regarding players undergoing rehabilitation. 'Subject to fitness' asterisks were reportedly included, notifying that players could be called upon if they recovered in time.

Bumrah's exclusion followed a knee issue, while Sai Sudharsan is yet to bounce back from a big toe injury. The BCCI maintains an objective approach to player selection, keeping communication fluid across teams and ensuring fitness transparency in releases. The series against Sri Lanka will commence on August 15 in Galle.