No Blame Game: BCCI Clarifies Player Squad Selections Amid Injuries

The BCCI, led by VVS Laxman, emphasizes transparent selection processes and seamless coordination among management, staff, and committees in light of Jasprit Bumrah's and Sai Sudharsan's exclusions from India's Test squad due to injuries. Injured players are often selected, subject to fitness, anticipating recovery before matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 16:45 IST
No Blame Game: BCCI Clarifies Player Squad Selections Amid Injuries
BCCI CoE head VVS Laxman. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified the exclusion of Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan from India's Test squad against Sri Lanka, stressing that their selection was solely contingent upon fitness clearance. The explanation came from VVS Laxman, head of the BCCI Centre of Excellence, during a press conference in Bengaluru.

Despite criticism, Laxman assured that there was no blame game involved, highlighting the 'seamless coordination' between the CoE, team management, and the selection committee regarding players undergoing rehabilitation. 'Subject to fitness' asterisks were reportedly included, notifying that players could be called upon if they recovered in time.

Bumrah's exclusion followed a knee issue, while Sai Sudharsan is yet to bounce back from a big toe injury. The BCCI maintains an objective approach to player selection, keeping communication fluid across teams and ensuring fitness transparency in releases. The series against Sri Lanka will commence on August 15 in Galle.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026