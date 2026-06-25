Monaco Grand Prix Drama: Gasly Reclaims Trophy Amid F1 Dispute

Red Bulls Isack Hadjar Has Finally Handed Over The Monaco Grand Prix Thirdplace Trophy To Alpines Pierre Gasly Even Though The Result Remains Subject To Appeal Nearly Three Weeks After The Chequered Flag Frenchman Gasly Finished Third On The Road In The Mediterranean Principality But Was Then Demoted To Seventh When Two Fivesecond Penalties For Pit Lane Speeding Were Applied By Stewards Postrace That Decision Was Overturned Days Later

Pierre Gasly of Alpine has been handed the third-place trophy for the Monaco Grand Prix by Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, despite the result being under appeal three weeks after the race.

Initially demoted to seventh because of pit lane speeding penalties, Gasly saw his position reinstated after stewards acknowledged a timekeeping error. The decision remains contested, with McLaren and Red Bull appealing to the FIA's international court.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren voiced concerns over the increasing number of penalties and their impact on race strategy and credibility, stating that the ongoing appeal process sets a challenging precedent for the sport.