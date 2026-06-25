Monaco Grand Prix Drama: Gasly Reclaims Trophy Amid F1 Dispute
Pierre Gasly has received the Monaco Grand Prix third-place trophy from Isack Hadjar amid an ongoing appeal. Initially demoted due to penalties, Gasly's result was reinstated, causing debate over race regulations. Oscar Piastri expressed concerns about race penalty handling, while the FIA considers the appeal.
Pierre Gasly of Alpine has been handed the third-place trophy for the Monaco Grand Prix by Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, despite the result being under appeal three weeks after the race.
Initially demoted to seventh because of pit lane speeding penalties, Gasly saw his position reinstated after stewards acknowledged a timekeeping error. The decision remains contested, with McLaren and Red Bull appealing to the FIA's international court.
Oscar Piastri of McLaren voiced concerns over the increasing number of penalties and their impact on race strategy and credibility, stating that the ongoing appeal process sets a challenging precedent for the sport.