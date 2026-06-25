Record Temperatures Prompt Heat Hazard Declaration at Austrian Grand Prix

The Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring has been declared a heat hazard zone by Formula One for the first time this season. With temperatures exceeding 31 degrees Celsius forecasted, teams must equip driver cooling systems, though usage remains optional amid performance considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Formula Ones Governing Body Declared A Heat Hazard For The Austrian Grand Prix At Spielbergs Red Bull Ring This Weekend | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:56 IST
Record Temperatures Prompt Heat Hazard Declaration at Austrian Grand Prix
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Formula One's governing body has announced a heat hazard for the Austrian Grand Prix, an unprecedented move this racing season. The event, held at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring, is bracing for temperatures surpassing 31 degrees Celsius.

This declaration mandates teams to install driver cooling systems like liquid-cooled vests. However, drivers can opt out by accepting a ballast penalty, which adjusts the car's minimum weight to accommodate the cooling hardware.

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar downplayed the conditions, noting the beneficial effect of the car's airflow. Conversely, McLaren's Oscar Piastri shared his acclimatization methods, emphasizing their contribution to performance rather than comfort. The upcoming race marks the eighth championship round, with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leading the standings.

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