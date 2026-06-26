FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador Stuns Germany; Ivory Coast, Australia, Netherlands, and Japan Advance

In a day of dramatic group-stage conclusions at the FIFA World Cup 2026, three groups wrapped up with intense matches that led multiple teams into the knockout round. Ecuador delivered a stunning 2-1 victory over four-time champions Germany, clinching their place in the Round of 32. The triumph over Germany marked Ecuador's first World Cup win over a UEFA nation since 2013 and only their second advancement past the group stage in the tournament's history.

Ivory Coast secured their passage with a comfortable 2-0 win over Curacao, featuring Nicolas Pepe, who joined an elite group of countrymen by scoring a brace in World Cup play. The match also saw teenager Yan Diomande make history with a record assist. Meanwhile, the Netherlands reinforced their strong form, defeating Tunisia 3-1 to emerge undefeated at the top of their group while extending their incredible World Cup consistency streak.

Elsewhere, Japan progressed after a 1-1 tie with Sweden, which also advanced. Japan continues to seek their first knockout win as they prepare to face Brazil. Australia finished second in their group with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay, who must wait for other results to determine their fate. In a separate contest, Turkiye edged out the United States in an action-packed 3-2 encounter. The thrilling end to the group stage sets the stage for an exciting Round of 32, as teams vie for the coveted title.