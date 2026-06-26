Russianinstalled Authorities Of Crimea And The City Of Sevastopol Have Imposed A State Of Emergency On The Peninsula To Deal With Economic Issues

In a recent development, the Russian-installed government in Crimea and Sevastopol has declared a state of emergency on the peninsula, attributing the decision to mounting economic pressures.

Officials announced the suspension of all tourist activities and children's summer camps until September, citing both fuel shortages and concerns over security as the primary reasons. These measures come in response to ongoing challenges that the region faces.

From June 21, fuel stations across the peninsula ceased selling fuel to private individuals and businesses, further highlighting the severity of the economic crisis gripping Crimea. The situation continues to evolve, with both locals and authorities grappling with the impacts of these shortages.