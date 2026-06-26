Global Aid Races to Venezuela After Quakes Devastate Caracas

International rescue workers and emergency aid are rushing to Venezuela after two catastrophic earthquakes struck near the capital, Caracas, leaving thousands missing and devastation widespread. The United Nations announced the mobilization of 25 global teams comprising 1,000 personnel to support Venezuela’s government-led relief efforts.

The United States is contributing $150 million towards the relief, including funding for U.N. agencies and deploying a disaster response team with urban search-and-rescue units. Additionally, El Salvador, Mexico, and other nations are sending rescue teams and medical supplies, underscoring a worldwide effort to assist the crisis-stricken country.

The Red Cross, Pope Leo XIV, and World Central Kitchen are among humanitarian organizations contributing resources, including medical supplies and meals for affected residents. Countries like Germany, Spain, and Italy have dispatched search-and-rescue personnel to assist in locating and aiding survivors amid the chaos.