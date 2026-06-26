EU Investigates Sanofi's Flu Vaccine Campaign

The European Commission has launched an investigation into Sanofi's marketing practices surrounding its flu vaccine 'Efluelda'. The Commission suspects Sanofi of conducting a misleading campaign against a competitor's product in France and Germany. Sanofi holds a dominant market position in these regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Commission Opened An Investigation On Friday Into Whether French Drugmaker Sanofi Breached Eu Competition Rules In A Flu Vaccine Marketing Campaign The Commission Said It Was Concerned That Sanofi Had Carried Out A Misleading Campaign To Sell Its Efluelda Flu Vaccine While Disparaging A Rival One Called Fluad Made By Csl Seqirus | Updated: 26-06-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 16:05 IST
EU Investigates Sanofi's Flu Vaccine Campaign
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The European Commission has initiated an investigation regarding the marketing strategies employed by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi. The inquiry focuses on whether Sanofi violated EU competition laws in promoting its flu vaccine 'Efluelda'.

The commission expressed concerns over Sanofi's potentially misleading marketing efforts in France and Germany, aimed at undermining the rival flu vaccine 'Fluad', manufactured by CSL Seqirus. According to the commission, Sanofi holds a considerable market dominance in these countries.

A spokesperson for Sanofi assured full cooperation with the European Commission, emphasizing the company's commitment to complying with all relevant laws, including competition regulations. The investigation follows unannounced raids on Sanofi's offices conducted in September 2025.

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