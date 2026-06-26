Rain Drama in Future Star Under-15 Championship: Meerut Triumphs Amidst Disruptions

Rain proved to be a significant disruptor on the second day of the Future Star Under-15 Championship, leading to the abandonment of one match and a reduction of another to 17-overs-per-side. Despite these interruptions, Meerut Spartans clinched an impressive 18-run victory over Noida Blaze, showcasing exceptional all-round performance on Thursday.

The anticipated fixture between Sonipat Kings and Jayqoo Panthers was left incomplete due to persistent rain, providing no resolution. However, in the evening contest, Meerut Spartans, initially struggling at 81 for 7, staged a remarkable recovery, thanks to Rachit’s unbeaten 61 from 38 balls, supported by Aayan Siddiqui’s crucial 23 not out from 14 balls, reaching a defendable score of 130 for 7.

Aayan Siddiqui further demonstrated his prowess with the ball, claiming crucial figures of 3 for 16. These efforts stalled Noida Blaze's chase, who after Akib Saifi’s departure at 47, concluded their innings at 112 for 5, 18 runs shy of the target, despite Saksham Aswal's unbeaten 32. As the Player of the Match, Siddiqui's all-round contributions were pivotal. The next fixture on June 26 will see the Flying Fire Delhi Chargers face off against Sonipat Kings, followed by the Gurugram Vipers taking on Noida Blaze.