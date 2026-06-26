Karun Nair and Shreyas Gopal Propel Coastal Kings to Convincing Victory

Karun Nair and Shreyas Gopal played pivotal roles in Coastal Kings Mangaluru's emphatic six-wicket victory against Mysore Warriors during Thursday's Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 match. The Kings, having faced a defeat just the previous day, showcased resilience and strategic prowess on the field.

Faced with a formidable 192-run target, Coastal Kings initially struggled, losing three wickets for just 42 runs by the fifth over. However, Nair and Gopal's remarkable partnership of 123 runs in 60 balls became the turning point, diminishing any fatigue from their earlier setback.

Nair, who was a prized pick at Rs18 lakh in this year's auction, scored 61 runs off 32 balls. Meanwhile, Gopal remained unbeaten with a stunning 84 off 43 balls, having also claimed two crucial wickets earlier. Despite Chethan LR's 67-run effort for the Warriors, Coastal Kings emerged triumphant, moving to second in the standings with five points.