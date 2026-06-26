Palamuru Strikers Clinch First Win with All-Round Performance Against Medak Falcons

Palamuru Strikers achieved their maiden win this season with a disciplined performance against Medak Falcons, led by Rohit Rayudu's unbeaten 54. Restricting Falcons to 164/9, Strikers chased down the target with 13 balls remaining, showcasing effective bowling and solid batting partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 15:20 IST
Palamuru Strikers Clinch First Win with All-Round Performance Against Medak Falcons
Palamuru Strikers' Rohit Rayudu in action against Medak Falcons (Image: HCA/TG20) . Image Credit: ANI

Palamuru Strikers secured a significant victory in the TG20 tournament by defeating Medak Falcons with a disciplined all-round display. The match, hosted by Hyderabad Cricket Association, saw the Strikers clinch a five-wicket win in their second game of the day.

Opening their innings, the Falcons struggled as Strikers' bowlers, particularly Rishab Baslas and Ravi Kiran, limited them to 164/9. Baslas and Kiran proved instrumental, each taking crucial wickets to stifle the Falcons' progress.

In reply, Strikers' pursuit of the target was guided by Rohit Rayudu with a notable 54 not out. Supported by Vignesh Reddy's quick 39, Rayudu anchored the innings, leading the team to victory with more than two overs to spare.

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