USA Makes History Despite Loss to Turkiye in FIFA World Cup Clash

The USA, co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup, made history by scoring multiple goals in all group stage matches, despite a loss to Turkiye. This achievement marks their highest-scoring World Cup campaign. The USA now face Bosnia in the round of 32. Arda Guler excelled for Turkiye.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:08 IST
USA Makes History Despite Loss to Turkiye in FIFA World Cup Clash
US national team. (Photo: @usmnt Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In an exhilarating turn of events during the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the USA co-hosts made headlines by achieving a historic feat despite their loss to Turkiye. The team managed to score multiple goals in all three of their group stage matches, a first in their World Cup history.

Despite the USA's defeat, Turkiye, already eliminated, secured a notable 3-2 win with Kaan Ayhan's decisive 98th-minute goal. However, the USA topped Group D and surpassed their previous World Cup scoring records with a total of eight goals, celebrating their most prolific campaign yet.

USA player Sebastian Berhalter set a remarkable record, being the first to score and assist in a World Cup match since Opta's data collection began in 1966. The USA's next challenge is against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32. Meanwhile, Arda Guler, named Player of the Match, shined for Turkiye with an outstanding performance.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
4
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026