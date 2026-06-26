USA Makes History Despite Loss to Turkiye in FIFA World Cup Clash

In an exhilarating turn of events during the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the USA co-hosts made headlines by achieving a historic feat despite their loss to Turkiye. The team managed to score multiple goals in all three of their group stage matches, a first in their World Cup history.

Despite the USA's defeat, Turkiye, already eliminated, secured a notable 3-2 win with Kaan Ayhan's decisive 98th-minute goal. However, the USA topped Group D and surpassed their previous World Cup scoring records with a total of eight goals, celebrating their most prolific campaign yet.

USA player Sebastian Berhalter set a remarkable record, being the first to score and assist in a World Cup match since Opta's data collection began in 1966. The USA's next challenge is against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32. Meanwhile, Arda Guler, named Player of the Match, shined for Turkiye with an outstanding performance.