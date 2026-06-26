Japan and Taiwan Brace for Torrential Rains and Tropical Storms

Japan faces transportation disruptions and high-level landslide warnings as tropical storms Mekkhala and Higos approach. With around 1 million people under evacuation orders, more than 200 flights are canceled. Meanwhile, Taiwan shuts down parts of its infrastructure amid severe rains, impacting six million residents. Rain, however, benefits southern Taiwan's reservoirs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japan Grappled With Transport Disruptions On Friday While Bracing For More Torrential Rain And Risks From Two Approaching Tropical Storms That Spurred Authorities To Issue Highlevel Landslide Warnings And Order The Evacuation Of Million People More Than Flights Were Cancelled And Dozens Of Train Services Suspended While Many Expressways Were Closed | Updated: 26-06-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 18:38 IST
Japan and Taiwan Brace for Torrential Rains and Tropical Storms
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Japan faced significant transportation disruptions on Friday as it prepared for severe rains from two tropical storms, prompting authorities to issue landslide warnings and evacuate 1 million people. The storm system led to over 200 flight cancellations, the suspension of numerous train services, and the closure of expressways.

Weather officials reported that the combined effect of the seasonal rain front and warm, moist air from storms Mekkhala and Higos threatened landslides and floods across Japan's west. Consequently, many regions are now under evacuation orders, although some areas like Okinawa have seen these orders lifted.

Taiwan has also felt the impact, with parts of the island, particularly in its southern regions, experiencing severe flooding. Offices and schools have been ordered closed to protect residents, and a barrier lake risk in Hualien county has led to further evacuations.

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