Netherlands Battle-Ready for World Cup Clash Against Morocco

After a decisive 3-1 victory against Tunisia, the Netherlands secured the top spot in Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Coach Ronald Koeman, however, remains focused on the upcoming challenge against Morocco, highlighting Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi as a significant threat and a standout player.

Speaking ahead of the round of 32 match set for June 30 in Monterrey, Koeman acknowledged the African team's capabilities. Morocco, semifinalists in 2022, promises to be a formidable opponent. Koeman emphasized the need for his team to prepare thoroughly for their captain and right-back, Hakimi.

Dutch defenders, notably Jean Paul Van Hecke, are eagerly anticipating the clash, recognizing it as a significant World Cup encounter. Captain Virgil van Dijk praised Morocco's quality yet noted their vulnerabilities, while midfielder Frenkie de Jong admired their strong showing against Brazil, anticipating a 'beautiful match.'