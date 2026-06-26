Netherlands Battle-Ready for World Cup Clash Against Morocco

The Netherlands, having topped Group F with a win over Tunisia, are set to face Morocco in a daunting World Cup round of 32 clash. Dutch head coach Ronald Koeman identifies Morocco's Achraf Hakimi as a key threat, while players express anticipation for the eagerly awaited match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:08 IST
Netherlands Battle-Ready for World Cup Clash Against Morocco
Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi. (Photo: @achrafhakimi Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After a decisive 3-1 victory against Tunisia, the Netherlands secured the top spot in Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Coach Ronald Koeman, however, remains focused on the upcoming challenge against Morocco, highlighting Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi as a significant threat and a standout player.

Speaking ahead of the round of 32 match set for June 30 in Monterrey, Koeman acknowledged the African team's capabilities. Morocco, semifinalists in 2022, promises to be a formidable opponent. Koeman emphasized the need for his team to prepare thoroughly for their captain and right-back, Hakimi.

Dutch defenders, notably Jean Paul Van Hecke, are eagerly anticipating the clash, recognizing it as a significant World Cup encounter. Captain Virgil van Dijk praised Morocco's quality yet noted their vulnerabilities, while midfielder Frenkie de Jong admired their strong showing against Brazil, anticipating a 'beautiful match.'

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