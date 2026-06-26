Germany Joins Forces in Historic Stake of Tank Maker KNDS

In a major development, Germany's parliament has sanctioned the state's acquisition of nearly half of the Franco-German tank manufacturing giant, KNDS. This 40% stake purchase aligns Germany with France as equal shareholders in the company.

The approval removes a key obstacle, allowing KNDS to proceed with its much-anticipated initial public offering. The company will soon list its shares on the Frankfurt and Paris stock exchanges, an event poised to be one of Europe's landmark defense industry flotations.

Sources underscore the strategic importance of the move, valued at €7.2 billion ($8.2 billion), which strengthens Germany's oversight over defense and security sectors. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the critical role of KNDS in national defense readiness, highlighting the acquisition as a step towards reinforced bilateral defense collaboration.