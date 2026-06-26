Neuville Takes Command at Acropolis Rally Greece

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville leads the Acropolis Rally Greece after Friday's stages, overtaking Sebastien Ogier. Adrien Fourmaux trails in third. Toyota's Elfyn Evans faces setbacks, while teammate Oliver Solberg retires. The rally continues in Loutraki, Greece, with tough challenges expected on Saturday's stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyundais Thierry Neuville Took The Lead From Toyotas Reigning Champion Sebastien Ogier After The First Full Day Of Acropolis Rally Greece On Friday The Belgian Completed The Seventh Stage On Gravel Seconds Clear Of The Ninetimes World Champion | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:20 IST
Neuville Takes Command at Acropolis Rally Greece

Thierry Neuville of Hyundai Motorsport claimed the lead from Toyota's Sebastien Ogier in the Acropolis Rally Greece after an intense day of gravel stages on Friday.

Neuville, a former world champion, ended the day 9.7 seconds ahead of Ogier, a nine-times word champion, after a dramatic day in Loutraki.

The rally promises further excitement on Saturday as competitors face six challenging stages in the Peloponnese, with several contenders battling for top positions.

TRENDING

1
AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

AI, Quantum Tech to Shape Future of National Security: Jitendra Singh

India
2
Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

Amazon Wants to Power India’s AI Boom and Deliver Its Parcels Too

India
3
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
4
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026