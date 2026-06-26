Neuville Takes Command at Acropolis Rally Greece

Hyundais Thierry Neuville Took The Lead From Toyotas Reigning Champion Sebastien Ogier After The First Full Day Of Acropolis Rally Greece On Friday The Belgian Completed The Seventh Stage On Gravel Seconds Clear Of The Ninetimes World Champion

Thierry Neuville of Hyundai Motorsport claimed the lead from Toyota's Sebastien Ogier in the Acropolis Rally Greece after an intense day of gravel stages on Friday.

Neuville, a former world champion, ended the day 9.7 seconds ahead of Ogier, a nine-times word champion, after a dramatic day in Loutraki.

The rally promises further excitement on Saturday as competitors face six challenging stages in the Peloponnese, with several contenders battling for top positions.