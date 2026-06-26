Neuville Takes Command at Acropolis Rally Greece
Hyundai's Thierry Neuville leads the Acropolis Rally Greece after Friday's stages, overtaking Sebastien Ogier. Adrien Fourmaux trails in third. Toyota's Elfyn Evans faces setbacks, while teammate Oliver Solberg retires. The rally continues in Loutraki, Greece, with tough challenges expected on Saturday's stages.
Thierry Neuville of Hyundai Motorsport claimed the lead from Toyota's Sebastien Ogier in the Acropolis Rally Greece after an intense day of gravel stages on Friday.
Neuville, a former world champion, ended the day 9.7 seconds ahead of Ogier, a nine-times word champion, after a dramatic day in Loutraki.
The rally promises further excitement on Saturday as competitors face six challenging stages in the Peloponnese, with several contenders battling for top positions.