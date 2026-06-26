Ogier's Fast Start at Acropolis Rally Greece

Sebastien Ogier, a world champion, led the Acropolis Rally Greece after the initial 1.56-km stage in Athens. Ogier starts Friday's leg ahead of his Toyota teammate Takamoto Katsuta. The rally, known for its historical significance, includes challenging gravel stages and overnight travel to Itea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Champion Sebastien Ogier Made A Quick Start To Acropolis Rally Greece On Thursday With Toyota Teammate Takamoto Katsuta Second After The Short Opening Km Asphalt Special Stage In Athens The Stage | Updated: 26-06-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 00:27 IST
Ogier's Fast Start at Acropolis Rally Greece

World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier kicked off the Acropolis Rally Greece with a swift performance on Thursday. Driving for Toyota, Ogier completed the short 1.56-km stage in Athens, securing an early lead over teammate Takamoto Katsuta.

The rally, which holds historical significance, saw drivers compete side-by-side in the Ellinikon Sports Park. Ogier now leads the charge into Friday's more challenging gravel stages, maintaining a slim one-second advantage over Katsuta and a close lead ahead of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville.

As the rally moves into its first full day, participants will travel overnight by ferry from Corinth to Itea for the next set of six rough gravel stages. With its unique setup, the Acropolis Rally promises another exciting day of competition for fans and drivers alike.

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