The ongoing FIFA World Cup has set a scoring record, marking it as the highest-scoring edition in over six decades, according to OptaFranz. With an average of 2.98 goals per match, it surpasses all World Cup tournaments since 1958, where goals averaged 3.6 per match.

A total of 161 goals have been registered so far, creeping towards the all-time high of 172 goals, set in the 2022 tournament that was claimed by Lionel Messi's Argentina. Canada's resounding 6-0 triumph over Qatar stands out as the tournament's most remarkable match.

Argentina's Lionel Messi leads the goal tally of the ongoing edition, having netted five goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Algeria. This performance has propelled him past Germany's Miroslav Klose in the all-time World Cup goal-scoring charts, with a new record of 18. Hot on his heels are Brazil's Vinicius Jr, France's Kylian Mbappe, and Norway's Erling Haaland, each scoring four goals.