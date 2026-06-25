Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup Sees Goals Galore

The current FIFA World Cup is the highest-scoring edition in 68 years with an average of 2.98 goals per match. Stars like Messi, Mbappe, and Haaland have shined, with Messi leading the list of goal-scorers after scoring a historic hat-trick against Algeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 19:56 IST
Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup Sees Goals Galore
FIFA World Cup trophy (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing FIFA World Cup has set a scoring record, marking it as the highest-scoring edition in over six decades, according to OptaFranz. With an average of 2.98 goals per match, it surpasses all World Cup tournaments since 1958, where goals averaged 3.6 per match.

A total of 161 goals have been registered so far, creeping towards the all-time high of 172 goals, set in the 2022 tournament that was claimed by Lionel Messi's Argentina. Canada's resounding 6-0 triumph over Qatar stands out as the tournament's most remarkable match.

Argentina's Lionel Messi leads the goal tally of the ongoing edition, having netted five goals, including a memorable hat-trick against Algeria. This performance has propelled him past Germany's Miroslav Klose in the all-time World Cup goal-scoring charts, with a new record of 18. Hot on his heels are Brazil's Vinicius Jr, France's Kylian Mbappe, and Norway's Erling Haaland, each scoring four goals.

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