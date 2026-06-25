Marie-Philip Poulin to Undergo Surgery Following Injuries

Canada's ice hockey sensation Marie-Philip Poulin, hailed as the best in women's hockey globally, is scheduled for surgery on her torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus, as announced by her PWHL team, Montreal Victoire.

Poulin's knee injury originally occurred during the Milano Cortina Olympics when Canada was narrowly defeated by the U.S. in overtime for the gold medal. The injury was further aggravated in March, yet she remarkably returned to the ice to lead Montreal to their first PWHL title, claiming the title of most valuable player in the playoffs.

This upcoming surgery underscores the challenging journey Poulin has undertaken this season, balancing physical setbacks with outstanding achievements on the rink.