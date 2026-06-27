Jannik Sinner Gears Up for Wimbledon with Heat Strategy and Player Welfare in Focus

World number one Jannik Sinner is feeling optimistic about Wimbledon after his early exit at the French Open. He plans to cope better with extreme heat, following issues at Roland Garros. Sinner also hinted at ongoing concerns about player welfare and the distribution of prize money at Grand Slams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Number One And Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Said He Is Feeling Better Ahead Of Wimbledon | Updated: 27-06-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 18:03 IST
Jannik Sinner Gears Up for Wimbledon with Heat Strategy and Player Welfare in Focus
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the world number one and defending Wimbledon champion, expressed confidence in his preparation for the upcoming tournament. After an unexpected exit from the French Open, Sinner is focused on better managing extreme heat conditions, which affected his performance at Roland Garros.

Speaking to reporters, Sinner emphasized the importance of adapting to rising temperatures in tennis venues worldwide. Despite challenges, he remains optimistic about his strategies, though he avoided delving into the ongoing player unrest over prize money allocations at major tournaments.

The Italian star, who aims for another Wimbledon victory, noted recent player actions addressing prize money concerns. Sinner's journey at Wimbledon begins against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, as he looks to defend his title amid growing player welfare discussions.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines Unveils Public Finance Reform Plan With ADB Support

Philippines
2
Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

Hawke’s Bay Cancer Centre to Bring Treatment Closer to Home

New Zealand
3
Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Devastation in Venezuela: Twin Earthquakes Leave a Nation in Crisis

Global
4
Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Typhoon Mekkhala's Deluge: Taiwan's Race Against Time

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026