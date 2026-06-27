Jannik Sinner Gears Up for Wimbledon with Heat Strategy and Player Welfare in Focus

World Number One And Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Said He Is Feeling Better Ahead Of Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner, the world number one and defending Wimbledon champion, expressed confidence in his preparation for the upcoming tournament. After an unexpected exit from the French Open, Sinner is focused on better managing extreme heat conditions, which affected his performance at Roland Garros.

Speaking to reporters, Sinner emphasized the importance of adapting to rising temperatures in tennis venues worldwide. Despite challenges, he remains optimistic about his strategies, though he avoided delving into the ongoing player unrest over prize money allocations at major tournaments.

The Italian star, who aims for another Wimbledon victory, noted recent player actions addressing prize money concerns. Sinner's journey at Wimbledon begins against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, as he looks to defend his title amid growing player welfare discussions.