Aryna Sabalenka Leads Wimbledon Prize Money Protest

Wimbledon Top Seed Aryna Sabalenka On Saturday Defended A Prizemoney Protest By Leading Players Despite The Grasscourt Grand Slam Increasing Its Pot By A Record This Year The World Number One Is In A Group Represented By Former Wta Chief Executive Larry Scott Who Are Demanding A Bigger Slice Of The Grand Slam Pie And Improved Player Welfare Wimbledons Million Pot This Year Equates To About Of The Tournaments Revenue

Wimbledon's top seed Aryna Sabalenka has defended the ongoing protest by leading players for a larger share of prize money, even as the Grand Slam event increased its pot by 20% this year.

The world number one, along with other players, is lobbying for a bigger slice of Grand Slam revenues, with a demand to improve player welfare, spearheaded by former WTA chief executive Larry Scott. This year, Wimbledon allocated £64.2 million, about 15% of its revenue, slightly less than the 16% sought by players.

Sabalenka remarked that despite the hike, prize money as a revenue percentage has stagnated compared to a decade ago. The protest mirrors actions taken during the French Open, where players restricted media duties. The All England Club has expressed its surprise and disappointment over the player's actions while emphasizing its investment in player facilities and record prize increments.