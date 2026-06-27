Aryna Sabalenka Leads Wimbledon Prize Money Protest
Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon top seed, defends a player's protest for higher prize money despite a record 20% increase this year. Sabalenka and fellow players demand a bigger share of tournament revenue. The All England Club expressed disappointment over the protest, defending its significant prize fund increment.
Wimbledon's top seed Aryna Sabalenka has defended the ongoing protest by leading players for a larger share of prize money, even as the Grand Slam event increased its pot by 20% this year.
The world number one, along with other players, is lobbying for a bigger slice of Grand Slam revenues, with a demand to improve player welfare, spearheaded by former WTA chief executive Larry Scott. This year, Wimbledon allocated £64.2 million, about 15% of its revenue, slightly less than the 16% sought by players.
Sabalenka remarked that despite the hike, prize money as a revenue percentage has stagnated compared to a decade ago. The protest mirrors actions taken during the French Open, where players restricted media duties. The All England Club has expressed its surprise and disappointment over the player's actions while emphasizing its investment in player facilities and record prize increments.
ALSO READ
-
Serena Williams: Preparing for a Legendary Wimbledon Comeback
-
Serena Williams' Epic Wimbledon Return: A Tale of Determination and Inspiration
-
Wimbledon 2023: Exciting Matchups with Top Seeds in Action
-
Jannik Sinner: Ready for Wimbledon Challenge Amid Heat Concerns
-
Jannik Sinner Gears Up for Wimbledon with Heat Strategy and Player Welfare in Focus