Seismic Tremors in the Hindu Kush
A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers (62 miles), causing significant concerns for potential impacts in the region.
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6 rocked the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 100 kilometers, raising alarms over possible repercussions within the affected areas.
Authorities are currently assessing any damage or injuries caused by the quake.