Seismic Tremors in the Hindu Kush

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 100 kilometers (62 miles), causing significant concerns for potential impacts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck The Hindu Kush Region In Afghanistan On Saturday | Updated: 27-06-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 19:19 IST
Seismic Tremors in the Hindu Kush
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A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6 rocked the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 100 kilometers, raising alarms over possible repercussions within the affected areas.

Authorities are currently assessing any damage or injuries caused by the quake.

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