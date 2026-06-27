Seismic Tremors in the Hindu Kush

An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck The Hindu Kush Region In Afghanistan On Saturday

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6 rocked the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The seismic activity was recorded at a depth of 100 kilometers, raising alarms over possible repercussions within the affected areas.

Authorities are currently assessing any damage or injuries caused by the quake.