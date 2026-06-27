World Cup Dreams: Fans Struggle with Soaring Costs

The spirit of the World Cup is increasingly threatened by soaring ticket and accommodation prices, pushing attendance into the realm of the affluent. Long-celebrated for its accessibility and community, the global sporting event has become a struggle for loyal fans.

Driven by FIFA's dynamic pricing system, which adjusts costs based on demand, ticket prices have surged. Official rates for group-stage games have reached $575, with resale values frequently surpassing $1,000. This inflationary trend marks a stark contrast to the 2022 World Cup, where the steepest group match ticket was $220.

The financial strain is evident, as fans like Greg Connor from Oklahoma admit that attending multiple games has become financially untenable. The affluent profile of attendees is reshaping the World Cup audience, sparking concerns over the true essence of football. Despite various pricing strategies, access remains a challenge for devoted followers of the sport.